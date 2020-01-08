XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/01/2020 - 17:42 GMT

No Disrespect To Portsmouth – Steven Gerrard Explains Ross McCrorie Decision

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that it was the Gers' desire to manage Ross McCrorie's injury their way that led them to take the youngster on their trip to Dubai.

McRorie joined English club Portsmouth from the Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan in the summer, but received a setback after suffering a hamstring last month.  


 



Despite the injury, the 21-year-old joined the Light Blues squad for their winter camp in Dubai and Gerrard has now lifted the lid the reason behind the decision.

The 39-year-old stressed the need for the injury to be well nursed and taken good care of, especially considering it is McCrorie's second hamstring injury.
 


Gerrard, who is confident that the Rangers medical staff will give the midfielder the best rehabilitation, explained that the club want to manage him their way and ensure he is fully fit before returning to Portsmouth.



"Ross has got a hamstring injury and my experience with hamstring injuries – they have to be nursed", Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"And you have to be very careful with them, especially if it's a second hamstring injury. Ross has got a second hamstring injury.
 


"So, with all due respect to Portsmouth, he's a Rangers player.


"And I have got every confidence in my medical team and medical staff that he will get the right rehab here.


"We can manage it when he's ready to make sure that when we send him back to Portsmouth he is a 100 per cent ready to go and play.


"That's not disrespecting their medical team. It's just that he is our player, so we want to manage him our way."


Rangers have the option to cancel McCrorie's loan to Portsmouth in January, but it remains to be seen if the Gers will do so.
 