No Disrespect To Portsmouth – Steven Gerrard Explains Ross McCrorie Decision

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that it was the Gers' desire to manage Ross McCrorie's injury their way that led them to take the youngster on their trip to Dubai.



McRorie joined English club Portsmouth from the Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan in the summer, but received a setback after suffering a hamstring last month.













Despite the injury, the 21-year-old joined the Light Blues squad for their winter camp in Dubai and Gerrard has now lifted the lid the reason behind the decision.



The 39-year-old stressed the need for the injury to be well nursed and taken good care of, especially considering it is McCrorie's second hamstring injury.





Gerrard, who is confident that the Rangers medical staff will give the midfielder the best rehabilitation, explained that the club want to manage him their way and ensure he is fully fit before returning to Portsmouth.







"Ross has got a hamstring injury and my experience with hamstring injuries – they have to be nursed", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"And you have to be very careful with them, especially if it's a second hamstring injury. Ross has got a second hamstring injury.





"So, with all due respect to Portsmouth, he's a Rangers player.



"And I have got every confidence in my medical team and medical staff that he will get the right rehab here.



"We can manage it when he's ready to make sure that when we send him back to Portsmouth he is a 100 per cent ready to go and play.



"That's not disrespecting their medical team. It's just that he is our player, so we want to manage him our way."



Rangers have the option to cancel McCrorie's loan to Portsmouth in January, but it remains to be seen if the Gers will do so.

