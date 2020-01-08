Photo: Leeds United Supremo Arrives In Qatar

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has arrived in Qatar and is delighted with the welcome he has received.



The Italian businessman was at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night to watch his Leeds side take on Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.













Leeds dominated the opening 45 minutes against the Premier League outfit, but slipped to a 1-0 defeat after failing to take their chances.



Now Radrizzani has jetted off to Qatar's capital, Doha, and for a stay at the Ritz Carlton hotel.





Situated near to The Pearl, Radrizzani has been greeted by the five-star hotel, who produced a welcome card and pastry treats for the Italian to tuck into.







He took to social media to delight at the welcome, writing: "A proper welcome!"



It remains to be seen why the Leeds chairman has travelled to Qatar and what business he might be conducting during his stay in the Middle East.





Leeds are in pole position to earn promotion to the Premier League this season, while they are expected to be active in this month's transfer window.

