Replicate Arsenal Performance For Rest of Season, Former Leeds Star Urges Whites

Ex-Leeds United star Ben Parker believes the Whites should set their first-half performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup as their blueprint for the rest of the season.



Despite a determined effort, the Yorkshire-based club slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.













Parker believes Leeds were a little bit short on luck, against the Gunners and claims Mikel Arteta's men were fortunate with their winning goal.



However, the 32-year-old was delighted with the Whites' first-half performance and, turning his attention to the league, has urged the side to set it as the standard to meet for the rest of the season in the Championship.





Although Parker is positive that Leeds can finish in the top two in the league by putting in performances of the standard against Arsenal, he admitted that mentality and consistency have key roles to play.







"It is the blueprint for the rest of the season because I think if we play like that on a consistent basis throughout the league campaign I can't see any reason why we cannot come in the top two", Parker, assessing the game post match, said on LUTV.



"But it comes down to your mental strength, the consistency of the players and, obviously, you need that little bit of luck from time to time.





"We didn't get that for the Arsenal goal. Couple of ricochets, David Luiz nearly got caught in possession in the build-up, got away from Mateusz Klich and Patrick Bamford.



"You need a little bit of luck, especially at grounds like this but the league form is our bread and butter.



"We are not getting judged on the performance and the result, but plenty of positives to take away from the performance."



Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

