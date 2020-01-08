See It As A Mini Pre-Season – Steven Gerrard On Rangers’ Training Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed the Gers see their training camp in Dubai as a mini pre-season as they gear up for the second half of the campaign in Scotland.



The Light Blues headed into the winter break on a high note as they handed Old Firm rivals Celtic a 2-1 defeat at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership.













Now, with the second half of the campaign in mind, Rangers began training in Dubai this week, with Gerrard putting his players through their paces.



The former Liverpool skipper has revealed that the Gers have stepped up the intensity of training and have scheduled double sessions.





Determined to get his side all prepared for the important second half of the season, Gerrard sees Rangers' winter training camp in Dubai as a mini pre-season.







“The players are on day three now and I think we have got them back tuned in", Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Herald.



"They are here to work and it will be a double session today. There will be a football morning and a running afternoon.





“We see it as a mini pre-season, if you like, to get the base for the second half of the season.”



Rangers are currently two points behind table-toppers Celtic, but have a game in hand, as Scotland potentially shapes up for the tightest title race in a number of years.

