Sheffield United Tracking 22-year-old Defender

Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Anderlecht defender Elias Cobbaut as they look to shore up their squad for the second half of the season, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



Anderlecht signed the defender from KV Mechelen in the summer of 2018 and he has enhanced his reputation at the club over the last 18 months.













A versatile defender who can play both as a centre-back and a left-back, Cobbaut has been a consistent presence in the Anderlecht team this season and has been a key player for Vincent Kompany's men.



His performances have been piquing the interest of several clubs and he has been attracting the prying eyes of Premier League outfits.





And Cobbaut is on the radar of Premier League new boys Sheffield United.







Chris Wilder’s team have surprised many in the Premier League this season and are currently eighth in the league table.



But the Blades remain keen to add to their squad for the second half of the season and shoring up their defence remains one of their priorities.





The club are tracking the 22-year-old Anderlecht defender but they are yet to make a concrete move to sign him.



But Cobbaut remains very much on their shortlist and it remains to be seen whether they try to sign him this month.

