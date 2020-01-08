XRegister
26 October 2019

08/01/2020 - 12:12 GMT

Talks Begin – Newcastle United Hold Discussions With RB Leipzig Over Ademola Lookman

 




Newcastle United have now kicked off talks with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to sign Ademola Lookman on loan this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Lookman joined the German club last summer on a permanent deal from Everton, but has failed to make an impression at RB Leipzig so far this season.  


 



He has struggled to convince coach Julien Nagelsmann of his qualities, and has played just 200 minutes of football over the course of four appearances this season.

Newcastle have put in an enquiry to sign him this month and now they have held preliminary talks with RB Leipzig in an effort to move a deal over the line.
 


The Magpies want to sign Lookman on a loan deal running until the end of the season, while reserving an option to buy him if he impresses.



RB Leipzig coach Nagelsmann has shown little interest in using the player and his last Bundesliga appearance for the club came in October.

Lookman has made up his mind to leave the German side, but all eyes will be on whether Newcastle can conclude an agreement.
 


Developments could alert other clubs to Lookman and it remains to be seen if Newcastle face competition for his signature.
 