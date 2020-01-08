There Will Be Activity – Steven Gerrard On Rangers’ Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that three or four players could leave the Gers this month, and stressed he does not expect much activity in terms of incomings.



While the January transfer window opened last week, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson had insisted that the club will focus on trimming the squad rather than adding more players this month.













Now Light Blues boss Gerrard has backed Wilson's statement by revealing that he expects three or four players to make a move away from Ibrox in January.



The 39-year-old stressed the need for Rangers to be fair to players who are not being given much playing time despite working hard and vowed to help them get the best moves.





While Gerrard anticipates players leaving Rangers by the end of January, he only sees the side signing one player at the most.







"We've got things bubbling away in terms of players going out on loans to play football", Gerrard told Sky Sports Scotland.



"And I think that echoes and backs what Ross has said in terms of trimming the squad.





"I think we have to be fair to players who haven't played here as much, but are training well and being professional and doing everything they can, but we are just overcrowded in terms of numbers.



"So we will be respectful and we will try and get them the right move so they can go and play football.



"So I think come the back end of January you will probably see maybe three or four go the other way to play football.



"And depending on what happens in terms of them three or four, will depend on whether we maybe add one.



"But there won't be much activity in terms of incomings. That's all that I can say.



"I don't want to really give names in terms of ins and outs but there will be activity."



Out-of-favour winger Eros Grezda became the first to leave the club this month after he sealed a move to NK Osijek this week.

