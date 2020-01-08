This Is What Separates Us From Others – Liverpool Assistant Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes the passion and ambition of the Reds squad separates them from other teams.



The Merseyside giants are the reigning European and world champions and are the runaway favourites to end their 30-year long league title drought this season.













Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool since taking charge of the club in 2015 and the Reds are now considered by some to be the best team in the football world at the moment.



Various reasons are given behind Liverpool’s success over the last few years, but Lijnders feels it is the passion and the commitment of the squad that truly separates them from other teams.





The Liverpool assistant boss insisted that the players put in their all in each training session and it is small details that make them a formidable force on the pitch.







”The passion and ambition of these players is from another planet", Lijnders told The Athletic.



“Their self-confidence, their self-criticism, that is what makes us consistent. These boys have the ability to make even a simple rondo competitive.





“People talk about going game to game — no, we commit session to session. Small things make big things happen. You have to focus on doing the small things right constantly.



“The passion and ambition I see, especially on the rainy and windy days here, that for me is what separates us from the others.”



Liverpool have a 13-point lead at the top of the league table having played a game fewer than their nearest challengers Leicester City.

