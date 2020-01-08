XRegister
26 October 2019

08/01/2020 - 12:05 GMT

West Ham Could Have Fresh Hope On Stanislav Lobotka As Napoli Present Ultimatum

 




Napoli have slapped in an ultimatum to Celta Vigo over their negotiations to sign West Ham United target Stanislav Lobotka this month.

Lobotka has been one of the top targets for Napoli this month and they have been in talks with Celta Vigo over signing him during the winter transfer window.  


 



The Serie A giants have offered a fee of €20m, but negotiations with the Spanish club have been protracted and no agreement is still in place.

Celta Vigo want another €2m, and want to sign a replacement, before selling Lobotka but Napoli are growing increasingly wary of the negotiations with the Spanish outfit.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have told Celta Vigo that they will either look to agree a deal before this Saturday or the negotiations will be off the table.



Napoli are prepared to walk away from the negotiating table if Celta Vigo cannot agree a deal with them by the end of the week.

The development could open up an opportunity for West Ham, who are interested in Lobotka, but who have suffered due to the player wanting to join Napoli.
 


Lobotka snubbed an approach from West Ham in order to seal a move to Italy.

If Napoli walk away, the Hammers would have an opportunity to rekindle their interest in the midfielder and they could try afresh to convince him to move to east London this month.
 