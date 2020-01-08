West Ham Fail To Make Significant Progress In Bid To Land Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have not made significant progress in talks to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who is also wanted by Everton, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers are keen to reinforce their midfield options this month and are keen on Stoke City's Joe Allen as a potential option.













The Premier League side have though been working on trying to conclude a loan deal with Benfica to snap up the highly rated Fernandes.



West Ham have been holding talks in an effort to move the deal forward, but they have failed to make significant progress.





Everton have also been linked with wanting Fernandes and West Ham's struggles to move talks forward will be a boost for the Toffees.







Fernandes, 20, has struggled for game time at Benfica this season but is still considered a hot prospect at the Estadio da Luz.



The midfielder has clocked just 213 minutes of football in the Portuguese top flight with the Lisbon side this term.





With the clock already ticking on the January transfer window, West Ham may redouble their efforts to land Fernandes, while it remains to be seen where Everton's interest in the midfielder has led.

