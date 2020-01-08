What A Player – Former Liverpool Star On Sadio Mane Winning African Player Of The Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has heaped praise on Reds star Sadio Mane after he won the African Player of the Year award.



The Senegalese international beat Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez to be crowned as Africa's 2019 Player of the Year on Tuesday.













It was Salah who had his hands on the award for the past two years, while Mane finished second, but the Reds duo have swapped spots this time around.



Ex-Liverpool star Enrique was delighted to see the former Southampton player pick up the award and took to social media to heap praise on him.





The Spaniard, who took his time to list Mane's achievements in 2019, is hopeful that Liverpool and the winger have an even better year in 2020.







"What a player [Mane is]", Enrique wrote on Twitter.



"What an amazing year it's been for him and Liverpool.





"For another year like this. Come on 2020!



"Premier League golden boot, PFA team of the year, Champions League winner, Super Cup winner, Club World Cup."



Mane has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions so far this season and is the favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

