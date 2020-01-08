XRegister
26 October 2019

08/01/2020 - 13:57 GMT

Wolves Not Expected To Risk Star Against Newcastle, Wary of Injury

 




Wolves are not expected to risk playing Patrick Cutrone against Newcastle United as they do not want the striker to pick up an injury ahead of a potential move away, according to Express & Star.

Cutrone has played just 13 minutes of Premier League football since his last start for Wolves in October and is keen on leaving the club he joined last summer.  


 



Fiorentina have been in talks with Wolves over signing him on an initial loan deal, and the striker was holding talks to seal a Molineux exit.

But the talks have reached an impasse and no agreement has been reached between the two clubs over a deal for Cutrone to move back to Italy.
 


The striker was discussing personal terms with Fiorentina but he is back in England after the negotiations stalled.



The Italian has returned to training with Wolves despite the speculation over his future at the club.

However, Wolves are not expected to involve him against Newcastle on Saturday as they do not want to risk him picking up an injury.
 


It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina and Wolves manage to revive the talks in the next few days as the striker looks to head back to his homeland this month.

The Serie A giants want to sign him on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.
 