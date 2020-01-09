Amount Leeds United Will Need To Pay To Keep Jack Harrison Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United would have to fork out a considerable fee if they want to take up the option to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent deal in the summer.



Harrison has been on loan at Leeds since 2018 and Manchester City agreed to include a clause last summer that would allow the Whites to sign him on a permanent basis.













The 23-year-old winger has been pivotal in helping Leeds climb up to the top of the Championship table with five goals and six assists in 26 league appearances this season.



His performances have made him one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s team-sheet and the Leeds head coach is likely to push the club to take up the option on him if they are promoted.





The fee needed has now been identified as, according to The Athletic, Harrison will cost Leeds in the region of £8m if they trigger the purchase option.







Leeds are most likely to spend the sum on the winger if they earn promotion to the Premier League this season.



But there are figures at Leeds who are pushing to keep Harrison at the club regardless of promotion.





There are still question marks over Harrison’s consistency but he is a much-admired player at Elland Road and highly rated by Bielsa.

