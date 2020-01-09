Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Comments On Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has conceded that he is not expecting any major arrivals in the transfer window this month, but admits that due to injuries the club are looking at different options.



The Gunners were one of the big spenders in the summer transfer window, but bad form led to the club sacking Unai Emery in the middle of the season.













Arteta reportedly had assurances over spending before agreeing to take up the job, however Arsenal are grappling with their finances due to their continued absence from the Champions League and spending big at the end of last season.



The club are expected to do little in the way of business and any deals are expected to be loans; the Arsenal manager indicated that there is not much money to spend in January.





However, he admits that due to major injuries to plays the club are indeed looking at solutions in the winter market.







The Spaniard said in a press conference: “I’m not expecting big things.



“I'm expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries. That's the biggest expectations from my side.





“If we can find someone, we will look at options.



"We are always looking because we have some bad injuries.”



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal to add bodies to Arteta's squad this month as they look to push up the Premier League standings towards the top four.

