Celtic And Rangers In Premier League Would Be Incredible – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes Celtic and Rangers would only enhance the Premier League if they were ever allowed to compete in the English top tier.



The Rangers boss has been plotting Celtic’s downfall this season and looking to get the Gers back to winning cups and league titles again.













Gerrard has taken Rangers to another level since taking charge of the club in 2018 and the manager has made them viable contenders to break Celtic’s stranglehold over the Scottish game.



The former Liverpool midfielder is of the view that many in England do not understand the size and stature of the two big clubs from Glasgow and underestimate their power.





Asked how massive Rangers are, Gerrard told Jamie Carragher in The Greatest Game podcast: “It is massive but unique if you know what I mean.







“Obviously, up in Scotland [they do], but I don’t think everyone understands the size of Rangers. You will because you love football and you understand Celtic and Rangers.



“But people from Liverpool or from around England, don’t realise how big Celtic or Rangers are because they only watch the Old Firm games.”





The midfielder has insisted that Rangers and Celtic would be incredible additions to the Premier League and believes to save the Scottish game, the English league structure needs to assimilate the clubs from the north.



However, he conceded that the power of the Premier League clubs would never allow Celtic and Rangers to feature in the top tier of English football.



“I think it would be incredible.



“I don’t think it would ever happen just because of the amount of power from the other clubs and stuff like that, but I would love to see the Scottish league to filter into the English leagues, all of them.



“It will save and help the Scottish game and I think it would be unbelievable.



“Could you picture a Premier League with them two clubs in?”

