Chelsea Offered Chance To Sign Tottenham Linked Thomas Lemar

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal linked winger Thomas Lemar, who is also being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur, according to the London Evening Standard.



Lemar has struggled to fit in at Atletico Madrid since completing his switch from Monaco in 2018 and is available to move this month.













Chelsea have been finalising their transfer plans for the winter window and Frank Lampard is believed to be keen on adding a winger to his squad.



Lampard has distanced the club from a move for Wilfried Zaha as Chelsea are believed to be unwilling to match Crystal Palace’s £80m price tag.





Lemar has emerged as a possible alternative and the winger has been offered to Chelsea through intermediaries.







Atletico Madrid are claimed to be prepared to accept a £5m loan fee for the winger and are prepared to do business at £50m for a permanent transfer.



The winger is keen on a move to a Champions League club and is prepared to leave Atletico Madrid this month.





Chelsea are considering taking up the offer but the winger is also being monitored by Tottenham this month.



Arsenal have also been linked but the Gunners are unlikely to revive their interest in him after splashing out £72m on Nicolas Pepe last summer.

