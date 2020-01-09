Chelsea Would Have To Pay Big Fee For West Ham Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea would have to pay a significant sum of money if they want to snare Issa Diop away from West Ham this month, according to the Guardian.



The Blues are in the market for players after sitting out the summer due to a transfer ban and Frank Lampard has been finalising his targets.













Lampard’s side have leaked goals at the back and the club are believed to be considering bringing in defensive reinforcements before the end of the month.



Diop is said to be on their radar and Chelsea are claimed to be mulling over tabling a bid in the region of £40m for the West Ham centre-back.





But the Hammers are prepared to resist selling the Frenchman this month and it is likely to take a major offer from Chelsea if they are to sign the 23-year-old.







The Frenchman is rated highly at West Ham and it would take a lot more than £40m to tempt the club into selling the centre-back this month.



The east London club are also planning to reinforce their squad as they look to turn their campaign around in the second half of the season.





West Ham manager David Moyes could be opposed to letting key players leave before replacements are brought in.

