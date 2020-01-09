Crystal Palace Looking To Tie Up Deal For Teen Talent But European Heavyweights Linger

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are looking to tie up the arrival of highly-rated teenage defender Rayan Ait-Nouri from French side Angers, but face heavyweight competition for his signature.



Ait-Nouri has been turning heads with his potential and Angers are facing a battle to keep hold of him.













Crystal Palace want to land the 18-year-old and discussions with Angers and the player's entourage have taken place, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.



The Eagles want to complete the capture of Ait-Nouri during this month's transfer window, but Angers have slapped high financial demands on his head.





Matters are also complicated by potential competition from European heavyweights Atletico Madrid.







The Spanish giants are claimed to have been aware of Ait-Nouri's potential for some time and could choose to make their move if it seems Palace could conclude a deal.



The left-back has made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for Angers over the course of the season so far.





Ait-Nouri, who has been capped by France up to Under-21 level, is under contract until 2021.

