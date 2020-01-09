Elland Road Atmosphere Huge Factor In Leeds’ Success – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk believes that the atmosphere created by the Leeds United fans is a big factor in how well Marcelo Bielsa's side are doing and has urged his players to deal with it on Saturday.



Monk's side are poised to do battle with the Championship league leaders on Saturday in a game which takes the Owls boss to his former club.













The former Leeds boss knows well the kind of atmosphere his team can expect at Elland Road and believes it is a big factor in how well the Whites have been doing this term, being something his men must deal with.



"The atmosphere there is a huge factor of how well they are doing", Monk said at a press conference.





"So the players need to deal with that, take on that challenge and come away proud of their performance."







Monk also took time to speak about his stay at Leeds during the 2016/17 season, insisting that he loved every bit of it, but has moved on.



"I loved every moment of my time at Leeds but you move on and it’s all about this team, Sheffield Wednesday, these players and putting on a performance we can be proud of."







Sheffield Wednesday held Leeds to a 0-0 draw at Hillsbrough in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season.

