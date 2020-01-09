Fiorentina Agree Deal With Wolves For Patrick Cutrone

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Cutrone is set to return to Italy after just half-a-season in England after Wolves agreed a deal to let him move to Fiorentina this month.



Cutrone joined Wolves from AC Milan last summer, but has struggled to make an impact in English football in the first half of the campaign.













The striker has been keen on a return to Italy and Fiorentina have been in talks with Wolves in recent days in order to sign the former Rossoneri man.



The deal struck a roadblock on Wednesday when Cutrone returned to England after the negotiations stalled, but the talks were quickly revived.





And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement is in place for Cutrone to move to Italy and join Fiorentina this month.







La Viola have agreed to sign him on an 18-month loan deal from Wolves with an obligatory purchase option set to be activated in the summer of 2021.



Once Fiorentina activate the clause, Wolves will pocket a transfer fee believed to be in the region of €18m.





The 22-year-old, who is likely to need to undergo a medical, scored just three times for Wolves in 24 appearances for the club.

