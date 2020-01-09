XRegister
26 October 2019

09/01/2020 - 08:53 GMT

He Needs To Work On These Things – France Youth Coach On Leeds United Star

 




France Under-21s goalkeeping coach Patrick L’Hostis has conceded that Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier still has areas he needs to improve on, but has insisted that he is a hard worker behind the scenes.

The goalkeeper joined Leeds from Lorient last summer on a season-long loan deal and the Whites have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.  


 



The teenager made his debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup clash recently and his performance earned the praise of many observers, who were impressed by his composure between the sticks.

L’Hostis has worked with Meslier with the France Under-21s set-up and admits that he still needs to a lot of work in terms of movement and physicality.
 


But he has been impressed with his work ethic and the way he can keep his head in training and during matches.



L’Hostis told The Athletic: “He needs to work on his legs, on his muscular strength, and to make his movements more explosive.

“But he’s a level boy with no doubts in his head and who’s always right in matches and in training.
 


“He’s a worker, certainly.”

Lorient once rated the young shot-stopper at around £10m, but are claimed to be likely to accept half of it to sell him next summer.
 