X
26 October 2019

09/01/2020 - 23:56 GMT

I Think Like Jurgen Klopp – Turkish Coach Ali Tandogan

 




Ali Tandogan, the coach of Turkish side Altay SK, has expressed his admiration for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and feels there are similarities between the way he tries to coach and the German's methods.

Having turned Liverpool into Champions League winners, world champions and favourites to win this season's Premier League title, Klopp is serving as an inspiration for coaches and managers across the globe.


 



Apart from his preferred playing style and tactics, the German has also made a reputation for his energy and relationship with his players.

Altay coach Tandogan is inspired by Klopp and feels he is a teacher for managers to learn off, having taken time to watch a programme on the Liverpool boss.
 


The 41-year-old feels his relationship with his players is similar to Klopp's bond with his Liverpool team, but admitted that it will take a lot of hard work to reach the Champions League-winning manager's level.



"There's Klopp that I like. I like him, he's a great teacher", Tandogan was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Kralspor.

"When I watched his documentary, the way we think and our relationship with the players is very similar.
 


"Of course, he is currently a worldwide coach. I need a lot of hard work to get to that place.

"Hopefully I will succeed and represent our country abroad."

Tandogan had a spell at Turkish giants Besiktas as a player and was capped by Turkey at international level.

His Altay side currently sit eighth in the Turkish second tier.
 