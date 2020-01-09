XRegister
X
26 October 2019

09/01/2020 - 09:06 GMT

Leeds United Boosted In Che Adams' Chase Due To Striker's Desire

 




Southampton striker Che Adams is keen on a move to Leeds United this month, it has been claimed, but for the moment Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is reluctant to lose him.

Adams has emerged as Leeds’ top target as the club look to bring in a replacement for the departed Eddie Nketiah in the January transfer window.  


 



Southampton signed the striker from Birmingham City last summer but he has just started twice since starting the first six Premier League games of the season.

Adams is yet to find the back of the net this season and clubs in the Championship have begun to eye a loan move for him.
 


Leeds are keen to put Adams at the disposal of Marcelo Bielsa, and according to The Athletic, Adams would also be keen on moving to Elland Road if given the option.



Several other Championship clubs are also in the chase, but the striker is claimed to be keen on the Leeds option.

But for the moment Hasenhuttl is not keen to see Adams leave despite him not being a regular starter at St Mary's. 
 


If Leeds can seal a loan deal it would also likely contain an option to keep Adams on a permanent basis at the end of the season.
 