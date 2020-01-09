XRegister
26 October 2019

09/01/2020 - 13:52 GMT

Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Makes Transfer Plea

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the importance of signing a new striker this month as soon as possible.

The Whites are in the market for a striker after Eddie Nketiah cut short his loan stay at Elland Road to move back to his parent club Arsenal earlier this month.  


 



Patrick Bamford is the only recognised senior striker in the squad and the club are desperate to bring in a backup option to push the former Chelsea man.

Bielsa admits that Leeds need a striker as soon as possible and they need to find him quickly as they need the best solution possible this month.
 


He said in a press conference: “We need one striker as soon as possible.



“If we find the ideal player, better, if we don’t find the ideal player we will try to find the best solution.”

Che Adams has been identified as Leeds’ top target this month and the club are considering signing him on loan in January with an option to buy from Southampton.
 


But Bielsa is not willing to be drawn specifically on Adams.

Asked about the Saints striker, the Leeds boss said: “I don’t like to make reference to players we don’t know if they are going to come.”
 