Leeds United Loanee Has Little Interest In Returning To Parent Club

Leeds United loan star Illhan Meslier has little interest in heading back to parent club Lorient in the summer, according to The Athletic.



The Whites snapped up the highly-rated shot-stopper on a season-long loan deal from Lorient and included a purchase option in the agreement.













Meslier caught the eye on Monday night against Arsenal in the FA Cup, but it was a rare outing between the sticks for the Frenchman, who has played second fiddle to Kiko Casilla.



Leeds think highly of Meslier and are claimed to intend to keep him in the summer, but regardless of what happens, the Frenchman does not want to go back to Lorient.





He appears to have enjoyed his first taste of football outside his homeland and is keen to continue his adventure abroad.







Meslier has been capped by France at various youth levels and is now involved with the country's Under-21s.



Just 19 years old, Leeds may feel there is signifcant scope for growth and development with Meslier, as they plot what their goalkeeping options should look like heading into next season.





Meslier has already accumulated some senior game experience and has 30 outings for Lorient under his belt.

