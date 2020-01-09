Middlesbrough Yet To Agree New Deal With Talent, Tottenham Hotspur Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough do not have an agreement in place with Tottenham Hotspur target Djed Spence over a new contract, according to the London Evening Standard.



The 19-yar-old right-back caught the eye of Jose Mourinho during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup last weekend.













The Tottenham manager is claimed to have personally congratulated the youngster for his performance in the tie and is said to be keen on signing him.



The north London club have identified him as a future target and he only has 18 months left on his youth contract with Middlesbrough.





The Championship side are desperate to tie him down to a new deal, but the club and his representatives are yet to reach agreement over fresh terms.







Middlesbrough are willing to offer him a five-year contract, but talks are still ongoing and the club are hopeful of ironing out a deal.



Spurs are tracking Spence closely and Mourinho has been an admirer since he was released from Fulham.





The teenager has made nine senior appearances for Boro but seven of them have come since 7th December, in a sign he is gaining in prominence.

