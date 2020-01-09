Newcastle United Bid For Striker Talk Wide of Mark

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have not yet put in an offer for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, according to the Chronicle.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce is desperate to increase his side's attacking firepower over the course of the transfer window this month and has been linked with a swoop for Dennis.













The 22-year-old has turned heads with his performances for Club Brugge in Belgium and several sides are alive to his potential.



Newcastle have not though put in a bid for Dennis yet, with talk of a £25m offer for the Nigeria international being wide of the mark.





Dennis shone on the biggest stage earlier this season when he netted twice against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in a 2-2 Champions League draw for Club Brugge.







On the books at the Belgian side since 2017, Dennis has scored 27 goals in 96 outings across all competitions.



He has broken into the Nigeria squad and made his bow for the African giants in September last year.





All eyes will be on whether Newcastle do firm up their interest in Dennis by slapping in a bid this month.

