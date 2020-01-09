Newcastle United Hear Positive Noises From Camp of Transfer Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are feeling encouraged about their chances of signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman after receiving positive feedback from the player’s camp, according to The Athletic.



The former Everton winger wants to leave Leipzig this month after struggling to get a look-in under coach Julien Nagelsmann since joining the club on a permanent deal last summer.













The former Everton winger has emerged as a target for Newcastle and the Premier League outfit have been in talks to sign the winger from Leipzig in the winter window this month.



Newcastle are in negotiations to secure the services of the 22-year-old on loan deal, with a non-binding option to buy at a later date.





He is not the only winger the club are targeting, but the Magpies are feeling confident about their chances of taking Lookman to St. James’ Park this month.







They have heard positive noises from the player’s camp and the former Everton attacker appears to be interested in the move to Newcastle.



But no agreement is in place and the club are still very much engaged the negotiating phase, where no figures have been agreed with Leipzig.





Newcastle are also facing competition from several other clubs, both from the Premier League and in Europe, but do appear in pole position at present, with Lookman wanting to end his time at Leipzig.

