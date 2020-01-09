XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/01/2020 - 12:37 GMT

Newcastle United Hear Positive Noises From Camp of Transfer Target

 




Newcastle United are feeling encouraged about their chances of signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman after receiving positive feedback from the player’s camp, according to The Athletic.

The former Everton winger wants to leave Leipzig this month after struggling to get a look-in under coach Julien Nagelsmann since joining the club on a permanent deal last summer.  


 



The former Everton winger has emerged as a target for Newcastle and the Premier League outfit have been in talks to sign the winger from Leipzig in the winter window this month.

Newcastle are in negotiations to secure the services of the 22-year-old on loan deal, with a non-binding option to buy at a later date.
 


He is not the only winger the club are targeting, but the Magpies are feeling confident about their chances of taking Lookman to St. James’ Park this month.



They have heard positive noises from the player’s camp and the former Everton attacker appears to be interested in the move to Newcastle.

But no agreement is in place and the club are still very much engaged the negotiating phase, where no figures have been agreed with Leipzig.
 


Newcastle are also facing competition from several other clubs, both from the Premier League and in Europe, but do appear in pole position at present, with Lookman wanting to end his time at Leipzig.
 