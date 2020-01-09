Photo: Leeds United Chairman Reveals Testing Next Generation Technology

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has revealed he has been testing next generation senor technology.



Radrizzani, who was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night to see Leeds exit the FA Cup at the hands of Arsenal, then flew out to Dubai.













He booked in at the five-star Ritz-Carlton Hotel, located close to The Pearl, and delighted at the welcome he received.



Now Radrizzani has revealed he has been testing next generation sensor technology, something which may be able to be put to use with the players at Leeds.



Work out done with my good friend and partner Mark testing next generation sensor technology . More developments and news to come for @AserVentures @LUFC and @sportsdatalabs and @mc10inc pic.twitter.com/b37TftHCxq — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 9, 2020



He took to social media to post photographs of him working out and wrote: "Work out done with my good friend and partner Mark testing next generation sensor technology.







"More developments and news to come for @AserVentures, @LUFC, and @sportsdatalabs and @mc10inc", the Italian added.



Radrizzani will hope if he is able to make use of the technology for Leeds then it will be with the Whites as a Premier League team.





Marcelo Bielsa's side are strong favourites to win promotion from the Championship this season after falling at the playoff hurdle last term.

