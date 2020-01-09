Rangers Fans Just Tell Me To Stop It – Steven Gerrard On Celtic’s Ten-in-a-row Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted that there is an obssession from both Celtic and Rangers over the Bhoys' push to reach ten titles in a row, with Gers fans desperate for their rivals' run to be stopped.



Celtic have won the league for eight seasons running and gunning to become the first Scottish side to win it ten times in a row.













Both Glasgow giants have managed to go on runs on nine-in-a-row, but ten is the holy grail which Celtic are chasing.



Gerrard admits that outside winning the Champions League it would be the greatest achievement of his career if he can lead Rangers to stopping Celtic’s march to ten league titles in a row.





He admits that both sets of fans are obsessed about it conceded and insisted that the Rangers support care about nothing else but stopping Celtic’s juggernaut charging to ten-in-a-row.







Gerrard told Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game podcast when asked how he would rank it if he can stop Celtic’s record run: “I think outside winning the Champions League, it would probably be the next best.



“It is an obsession for both, yes.





“So, I've bumpoed into Celtic fans and obviously you chat to some, they are desperate for nine-in-a-row.



“Nine is next and then, their obsession would be ten.



“From a Rangers point of view, from the moment I came up here on 4th May, every fan is saying, ‘stop that’.



“Not even win us a cup or qualify for Europe, but stop that.



“There is an obsession on both sides.”



Rangers are two points behind league leaders Celtic in the league table having played a game fewer than their Glasgow rivals.

