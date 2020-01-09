Serie A Side Identify Rangers Striker Alfredo Morelos As Ideal Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A side Bologna are convinced that they have found the striker they want to sign in the shape of Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos.



Bologna are snapping up Musa Barrow from Atalanta, however they could let Federico Santander leave for Turkish giants Besiktas.













If Santander goes then Bologna would need to look for a replacement and, according to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, they believe they have found the right man in Morelos.



The Colombia international is leading the line for Rangers and spearheading the club's push to land the Scottish Premiership title.





He has regularly got amongst the goals both in Scotland and in the Europa League, and Bologna believe Morelos could make an impact in Serie A.







However, it is claimed that because of Morelos' non-EU status, Bologna could only sign him on loan with an option to buy.



Rangers may be unlikely to agree to sanction such a departure in the middle of the season and with Morelos such a key man at Ibrox.





Bologna currently sit tenth in the Serie A standings and are next in action away at Torino on Sunday.

