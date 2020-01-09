Tottenham Hotspur Fail To Reach Agreement For Krzysztof Piatek, Two Bids Turned Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have not yet found an agreement with AC Milan for striker Krzysztof Piatek and have seen two bids fail to find favour so far.



Following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro, Piatek is expected to see his playing time suffer and the Poland international has been linked with a move elsewhere this month; Aston Villa have been linked with an interest.













Tottenham, who have seen star striker Harry Kane ruled out until April through injury, are keen to take Piatek to north London and have held talks with AC Milan.



However, according to Sky Italia, they have not yet reached an agreement.





Spurs have seen two bids rejected, with a proposal to loan Piatek turned down, while then an offer of an outright transfer, including the exchange of Juan Foyth or Victor Wanyama did also not find favour.







Tottenham have work to do if they want to take Piatek to the Premier League during this month's transfer window.



AC Milan signed Piatek from Genoa in the 2019 January transfer window, but despite a stong start to his Rossoneri career, his form has tailed off.





The Pole has scored just four goals in 18 Serie A games this season.

