Video: Rangers Showcase Skill of Out-of-favour Star

Rangers have saluted Jamie Murphy's quality after a slick turn from the winger in a training game in Dubai.



The Gers have taken their squad to Dubai for a warm weather training camp during the Scottish Premiership's winter break, with Steven Gerrard looking to put his men through a mini-pre-season.













Murphy, who has had only limited game time since returning from injury, will be looking to catch Gerrard's eye; he has also been linked with a loan move away from the Ibrox club.



And showcasing his quality on social media, Rangers posted a video of Murphy shrugging off attention from a team-mate with a slick turn in a training game.



🔄 What a turn from @Jamiemurphy89 to create the space. pic.twitter.com/q4ROVbsUFR — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 9, 2020



The Gers wrote: "What a turn from Jamie Murphy to create the space."







They also highlighted a superb shot from in-demand Borna Barisic, who has been linked with Italian giants Roma.



Murphy has clocked just 53 minutes in the Premiership for Rangers so far this season and could move on loan this month as he looks to get back up to speed following a lengthy layoff.





Rangers boss Gerrard has admitted that trimming the squad at Ibrox is the club's priority in this month's transfer window.



🇭🇷 Borna pulled one back with a perfect hit. pic.twitter.com/WbDkjFFA5O — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 9, 2020