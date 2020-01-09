XRegister
26 October 2019

09/01/2020 - 20:36 GMT

West Ham Link With 32-Year-Old Rubbished

 




West Ham United have no interest in signing former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to the Guardian

Hammers manager David Moyes is looking to bring in midfield reinforcements in the transfer window this month and the Premier League side have been linked with several options.


 



Moyes managed Fellaini at both Everton and Manchester United, and West Ham have been linked with wanting to reunite him with the Scottish tactician.

However, the Hammers have no interest in signing Fellaini this month.
 


Fellaini is currently on the books at Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng and has a lucrative deal at the side until the end of 2021.



The 32-year-old made 22 appearances in the Chinese Super League last season, scoring seven goals.

He also turned out in the AFC Champions League and is likely to be a key man for the club heading into their 2020 campaign.
 


Fellaini made 260 appearances in the Premier League, but looks unlikely to add to the figure at West Ham.
 