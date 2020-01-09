West Ham Put In Fresh Offer For Chelsea Target Gedson Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have made a revised offer to Benfica for the signature of Chelsea target Gedson Fernandes, according to Sky Sports News (11:11am).



The 20-year-old midfielder has been a bit-part player at Benfica this season but has emerged as a target for several clubs in the Premier League.













Currently, West Ham and Chelsea are battling it out for his signature and both tabled bids for him earlier this week, with obligatory purchase options attached to the loan offers.



Chelsea have so far offered more money than West Ham, but he would have to play more games at Chelsea to trigger the clause.





The Hammers have gone in with a fresh bid for Fernandes and have tabled a simple loan offer for Fernandes.







The east London club have slapped in an 18-month loan offer with no option or mandatory purchase option.



West Ham are waiting for a reaction from Benfica, who could prefer a future commitment to buy the midfielder from his suitors.





The Hammers are looking for midfield reinforcements this month and Fernandes is one of the many midfielders the club are tracking.

