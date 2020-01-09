West Ham Still Have Hoops To Jump Through On Gedson Fernandes Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United still have hoops to jump through before they can complete the signing of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers have been pushing hard to land Fernandes, who has also attracted attention from Chelsea in this month's window.













David Moyes' side have agreed a deal in principle with Benfica for the young midfielder and are now closing in on taking him to the London Stadium.



The swoop though has not been completed yet and it is claimed there remain hoops for West Ham to jump through to secure Fernandes.





For as long as Fernandes has not put pen to paper with West Ham, there remains the possibility of other clubs mounting a push to hijack the deal.







Fernandes has found regular playing time hard to come by at Benfica this season, with the Lisbon giants preferring other options.



However, the 21-year-old is still considered a bright prospect and West Ham will be hoping to enjoy the fruits of his development.





Fernandes has been capped by Portugal at multiple youth levels and earned his first senior cap in 2018.

