XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/01/2020 - 09:13 GMT

West Ham United Yet To Pull Trigger On Bid For Midfield Target But Hammers Are Keen

 




West Ham United are yet to make an offer for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, but he is one of the players who are under consideration this month at the London Stadium.

New West Ham boss David Moyes wants to add to his midfield this month as he looks to turn around his side's season in the second half of the campaign.  


 



The Hammers have been looking at a number of midfield options across Europe and they have been linked with several players in the winter window.

The club are believed to be eyeing a move for Berge this month and are considering making a bid for him.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the east London club are yet to table an offer to sign the Norwegian from Genk in the winter window.



But he is one of the names who are being considered as the club look to bring in more midfield reinforcements.

Berge rejected a move to Sheffield United last summer and it remains to be seen whether he would agree to move if West Ham make a serious bid.
 


Genk are prepared to sell if they receive a bid in the region of €20m to €25m this month; Berge has also been linked with other Premier League clubs over the course of the last 12 months.
 