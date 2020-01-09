West Ham United Yet To Pull Trigger On Bid For Midfield Target But Hammers Are Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are yet to make an offer for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, but he is one of the players who are under consideration this month at the London Stadium.



New West Ham boss David Moyes wants to add to his midfield this month as he looks to turn around his side's season in the second half of the campaign.













The Hammers have been looking at a number of midfield options across Europe and they have been linked with several players in the winter window.



The club are believed to be eyeing a move for Berge this month and are considering making a bid for him.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the east London club are yet to table an offer to sign the Norwegian from Genk in the winter window.







But he is one of the names who are being considered as the club look to bring in more midfield reinforcements.



Berge rejected a move to Sheffield United last summer and it remains to be seen whether he would agree to move if West Ham make a serious bid.





Genk are prepared to sell if they receive a bid in the region of €20m to €25m this month; Berge has also been linked with other Premier League clubs over the course of the last 12 months.

