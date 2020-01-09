XRegister
26 October 2019

09/01/2020 - 23:31 GMT

Wolves and Brighton Join Chase For 20-Year-Old Brazilian

 




Wolves and Brighton have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig’s Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha, according to Sky Sports News (12:56pm).

The 20-year-old has clocked just 273 minutes of football in the Bundesliga for Leipzig this season and is yet to find the back of the net.  


 



Cunha scored just twice in 25 Bundesliga appearances last term, struggling to earn a starting spot, and his time at Leipzig may come to an end in this month's transfer window.

Now the striker, who can also operate as a winger, is attracting interest from Premier League pair Wolves and Brighton.
 


Leipzig are willing to let the 20-year-old go in this month's window if they receive an offer in the region of £17m, it has been claimed.



He is also attracting attention from elsewhere in Europe and it remains to be seen if either Wolves or Brighton can take him to the Premier League.

Cunha moved to Germany from Swiss side Sion in 2018; he spent time at Brazilian outfit Coritiba prior to moving to Switzerland. 
 


The Brazilian clocked the full 90 minutes in Leipzig's final Bundesliga game before the winter break, a loss against Werder Bremen.
 