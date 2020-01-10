Ashley Young’s Agents Set To Step Up Work On Inter Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Ashley Young’s representatives are expected to arrive in Italy soon to conduct talks over their client potentially moving to Inter in this month's transfer window.



Young has agreed a deal in principle to join Inter and has rejected the offer of an extension to his contract from Manchester United.













He is out of contract in the summer and could join Inter on a free transfer then, but the 34-year-old is pushing for a move in January and is reluctant to stay at Old Trafford.



A larger agreement over an 18-month contract is already in place between Young and Inter and the Nerazzurri only need to agree a fee with Manchester United.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, his representatives will be in Milan today or tomorrow to carry forward the talks with Inter over the transfer.







Inter are hopeful that a deal will be in place to sign the veteran Englishman from Manchester United by the start of next week.



Manchester United want to hold on to the player, but for the moment their chances of keeping Young at the club for the rest of season seem slim.





Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want to further weaken his squad but it remains to be seen if he can convince Young to stay.

