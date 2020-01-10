Aston Villa and Tottenham Target Krzysztof Piatek Still Needs Convincing Over Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek has not yet been presented with an offer which would convince him to leave AC Milan, it has been claimed.



Piatek has struggled to build on the early promise shown at AC Milan and the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put the scanner firmly on his future at the San Siro beyond this month.













Aston Villa and Tottenham have both shown interest in Piatek and each Premier League side have been credited with making offers.



AC Milan have rejected bids for Piatek so far, but it is not just the Rossoneri that remain to be convinced over a parting of the ways.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Piatek has knocked back the proposals he has been presented with so far.







The striker has not ruled out leaving AC Milan, but needs convincing.



He has also been attracting interest from Germany, but for the moment the Pole remains at AC Milan, with no offers accepted by the club or himself.





However, that could change over the duration of the winter window, with clubs still actively chasing his signature.

