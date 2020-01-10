Celtic Cool Interest In Target Due To Wage Demands

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are unlikely to sign their former player Ki Sung-yueng from Newcastle United this month due to his wage demands, according to The Chronicle.



The 30-year-old has been a bit-part player at Newcastle this season and has six months left on his contract with the Premier League club.













The Magpies have started the process of looking to move him on in the winter window this month and the out-of-favour midfielder has been attracting interest from several clubs.



Celtic showed an interest in re-signing the former Bhoy, but are unlikely to move for the retired South Korea international.





He is currently on a £60,000-per-week contract at Newcastle and the Scottish champions have baulked at the prospect of paying such sums.







Signing a striker remains a priority for Neil Lennon this month and a swoop for Ki looks off the table.



He made 87 appearances for Celtic before moving to Swansea City in 2012 and is unlikely to add to those numbers.





Newcastle are prepared to accept a knockdown fee for him this month and are keen to take him off their wage bill, which could open up an opportunity to bring in a new signing.

