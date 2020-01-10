Celtic Not Even At 8 And Won’t Reach 9 Anyway – Former Rangers Star Fully Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Graham Roberts has taunted Celtic, insisting the Bhoys are not even going for nine-in-a-row in the Scottish Premiership and even if they are, Rangers will stop them getting there.



Halfway through the season, Celtic are sitting on top of the Scottish Premiership table, but Rangers are just two points behind and have a game in hand as they breath down the Bhoys' necks.













Former Rangers defender Roberts has dismissed any thoughts that Celtic are on cruise control to the title and insists Neil Lennon's men will not retain the crown.



The 60-year-old pointed out how the Bhoys' arch-rivals Rangers were not present in the top flight for four seasons between 2012 and 2016 and as a result considers them to have won only three consecutive titles.





With Rangers just two points behind Celtic and having a game in hand, Roberts is also confident that the Gers will prevent Celtic from winning the title this term and thinks Steven Gerrard has got the right mentality in place at Ibrox.







"Steven's got the mentality right and I think they might stop them this year", Roberts said on Betfred TV.



"It's going to be tough."





Roberts dismissed thoughts Celtic are even chasing nine-in-a-row, continuing: "How can you say it is nine in a row?



"Rangers have not been in the league for five years. I don't get all that.



"Rangers have been in the league for the last two, three years. Right, they [Celtic] are [at] three [titles in a row]. That's it.



"We don't go nine. They won't get nine anyway. They won't."



Both Celtic and Rangers are on winter breaks as they prepare for what could be the closest Premiership title race in recent years.

