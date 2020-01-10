XRegister
26 October 2019

10/01/2020 - 10:09 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester United Keeping Communication Lines Open With Agents of Lyon Star

 




Chelsea and Manchester United are in constant touch with the representatives of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele with a view to potentially signing him this month.

Dembele has scored ten goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has been popping up on the radar of several clubs across Europe.  


 



The former Celtic and Fulham striker has been attracting interest from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United linked with an interest in him.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the two Premier League clubs have been in contact with the player’s camp and are testing the waters for a move this month.
 


Lyon have made it clear that they do not want to sell Dembele this month but that has not put off the Premier League pair from keeping lines of communication open.



Chelsea are said to be prepared to offer Olivier Giroud to Lyon as part of a deal, but the France international prefers a move to Inter.

Manchester United are also interested in Dembele and depending on the market, they could make a late move for the striker this winter.
 


Chelsea are also claimed to be considering tabling an offer and a late bid could arrive on Lyon’s table from the Blues depending on their outgoings.

Dembele has not indicated that he wants to leave in January but the situation could change if he receives a concrete offer from either Chelsea or Manchester United.
 