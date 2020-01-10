Christian Eriksen To Communicate Key Decision To Inter On Monday Or Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen is due to make a key decision on Monday or Tuesday which will decide if Inter try to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur this month.



The Denmark international is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and appears on his way out of the north London side.













Eriksen's agent has been assessing his client's options and has held extensive talks with Inter, who are bidding to lock down the midfielder.



According to Sky Italia, Inter presented a lucrative offer to Eriksen's agent at a meeting in Milan earlier this week and will be told either on Monday or Tuesday if the player wants to join, and whether he wants to come this month or in June.





If Eriksen wants to move to Inter this month, then the Serie A giants would open negotiations with Tottenham in an effort to push a deal over the line.







Tottenham are likely to be open to selling Eriksen this month as they look to bank a fee from his departure.



The Denmark star can walk away from the north London club on a free transfer in the summer.





He may also have other options to weigh up, but Inter appear to be in pole position to scoop up his signature.

