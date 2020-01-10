XRegister
10/01/2020 - 10:29 GMT

Club Brugge Not Aware of Newcastle United Interest In 22-Year-Old

 




Belgian giants Club Brugge are not aware of any concrete interest from Newcastle United in their striker Emmanuel Dennis this month.

The Nigerian is one of the many attackers who have been linked with a move to Newcastle during the January transfer window.  


 



Steve Bruce is in the market for strikers and Dennis is said to be one of the hitmen the club are considering signing this month.

It had been claimed Newcastle had even slapped in a £25m bid for the 22-year-old, but those claims were quickly rubbished.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Club Brugge are not aware of any concrete interest or offer for Dennis from Newcastle.



The Belgian outfit have been caught unaware by the rumours surrounding the Nigeria international and have not received any bids on their table for him.

They are also not aware of whether Newcastle are considering bidding for Dennis.
 


It remains to be seen whether Club Brugge do receive bids for Dennis this month, with the player having caught the eye in a Bernabeu performance earlier this season.
 