Inter Looking At Christian Eriksen As Summer Arrival

Inter are working on the Christian Eriksen deal with a view to a summer acquisition as they do not want to spend the sums Tottenham Hotspur are demanding for a winter move.



Eriksen’s agent has been in talks with Inter over a move to the San Siro as the player has only six months left on his contract with Tottenham.













The Serie A giants are leading the chase to land the midfielder and have already offered a contract worth €10m to the Dane in order to secure his nod for the move.



Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham this month if possible and Spurs are also keen to move him on in January, but Inter have other plans.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Serie A giants are negotiating with the player’s representatives with a view to signing him on a free transfer in the summer.







Tottenham are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of €24m for Eriksen, but Inter do not want to fork out such sums for a player who will be available on a free transfer soon.



The situation could change if Tottenham adjust their demands but for the moment, Inter are eyeing securing Eriksen’s signature on a pre-contract for a summer move.





They have been in constant touch with the player’s camp and are looking to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.

