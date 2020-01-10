Inter Offered Chance To Sign 27-Year-Old Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi this month.



The 27-year-old German has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and had been tipped to be moved on by the Gunners last summer, though he eventually stayed put.













Mustafi could though end his association with Arsenal during this month's transfer window and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, he has been offered to Inter.



It is claimed the Italian side could consider signing Mustafi if they lose the services of Diego Godin this month, however at present the Uruguayan does not appear to be on the way out of the San Siro.





Mustafi has made ten appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, seeing the majority of his playing time in the Europa League.







The German featured against Bournemouth and Chelsea in recent weeks, but has struggled to win over the Arsenal faithful.



Mustafi has made a total of 125 appearances for the Gunners since linking up with the club in 2016.





The centre-back has another 18 months left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

