26 October 2019

06 August 2019

10/01/2020 - 11:59 GMT

Jose Mourinho To Take Decision On 21-Year-Old Within 48 Hours, Serie A Giants Watching and Waiting

 




AC Milan are considering Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth as an option as they look to land a central defender, but are waiting to see what Jose Mourinho decides.

Foyth, 21, was offered to the Rossoneri by Tottenham, along with Victor Wanyama, as part of a deal to sign Krzysztof Piatek, but the Serie A giants rejected the proposal.  


 



AC Milan are prepared to sell the striker, but they only want to sell him for a big-money offer in order to justify the €35m they spent to sign the Pole last year.

But the Rossoneri are in the market for a defender after they decided to sell Mattia Caldara to Atalanta earlier this week.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A giants are considering making a move for Foyth in a separate deal to take him to the San Siro.



AC Milan are looking at a number of options in the market and several players are being considered as they look to bring in a defender.

The Tottenham defender’s name has emerged as one of the players the club could consider signing this month.
 


It is claimed that Mourinho will make a decision over the next 48 hours over whether or not to let Foyth leave this month.

AC Milan are waiting to see if Foyth is available as a standalone deal. 
 