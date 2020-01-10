Jurgen Klopp Explains Thinking Behind Rhian Brewster Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he agreed to send Reds youngster Rhian Brewster on loan to Swansea City because he felt it was the right moment to do so.



The 19-year-old centre-forward completed a six-month loan move to Championship side Swansea from Premier League club Liverpool this week.













Reacting on the transfer, Klopp has revealed that Swansea had tried to sign the teenager on loan in the summer, but feels that was not the right time to send him away.



However, having been in training for a while since returning from his long-term injury, the German believes now is the right time to give the youngster a loan move.





Klopp is also glad that, at Swansea, Brewster will be playing under Steve Cooper, who managed the striker during his time as the England Under-17s boss, and is hopeful that Swansea can help the player in his development.







"For Rhian it was the right thing to do", Klopp told a press conference.



"We all agreed it was the right thing to do because that is important as well, as the boys need to find a manager in the best possible way, someone who knows them already.





"That's the case with Steve and Rhian. So that helped a lot.



"Swansea and Steve Cooper asked already in the summer if he can go and it was not the right moment.



"He came out of a long-term injury and so I thought he needed to get a rhythm, get used to his body again, his body need to get used the intensity.



"Now he's already training for a long period and so it was a good moment to give him a loan and help Swansea hopefully.



"And Swansea can help Rhian and then us."



Brewster, who made three senior team appearances for Liverpool this season, will be hoping to get some playing time under his belt on loan at Swansea.

