Leeds United Ready To Put Teenager Straight In First Team Squad When Arrival Completed

Leeds United are pushing forward with a swoop for Manchester City 19-year-old Ian Poveda and will slot him straight into Marcelo Bielsa's first team squad, according to LeedsLive.



The Whites are zeroing on on capturing the winger as they look to replace Jack Clarke, recalled earlier this month by Tottenham Hotspur.













Leeds are looking to complete the capture of Poveda within the next week and the teenager is expected to arrive either on a permanent deal or on loan with the move then becoming permanent in the summer.



The Whites are convinced that Poveda is ready for Championship football despite only having turned out for Manchester City's Under-21s this season.





As such they will slot him straight into Bielsa's first team squad at Thorp Arch.







Poveda would be an option for Bielsa to use in the Championship as Leeds look to secure promotion to the Premier League.



Both Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta have scouted the winger heavily, assessing his qualities fully.





Poveda has made one senior appearance for Manchester City, featuring in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion last year.

